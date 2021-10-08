‘The Voice’ First Look: Girl Named Tom & Kinsey Rose Take on the Eagles (VIDEO)

The Blind Auditions are officially over and a new round of The Voice‘s Season 21 competition is beginning as the Battle Rounds kick off on Monday, October 11.

In an exclusive first look at the night’s performances, Team Kelly’s singers, Girl Named Tom and Kinsey Rose, go head-to-head while singing the Eagles’ “Seven Bridges Road.” They’re just one among many pairings who will take to The Voice‘s Battles stage.

This leg of the competition sees hopefuls from the same teams perform together for a chance to be selected by their coach for the next round of the season. In this case, it’s Kelly Clarkson who will have to decide who wins the Battle and whether or not anyone will be sent home.

Based on the performance, it will be a tough decision for Kelly to make, but it’s something each coach, including Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton will also have to face. Helping them prep their singers ahead of the night’s performances are Season 21 Battle Advisors Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake).

While the coaches must pick one Battle winner, they do have the option to save their team member or have a fellow coach steal them so they can continue their journey in the competition. The goal is for these singers to make it to the Knockouts, the final round before the show goes into its live episodes.

Helping singers during the Knockouts will be recently-announced Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran who kicks off his appearances on the show beginning Monday, October 25. Catch the sneak peek performance, above, and don’t miss The Voice on NBC.

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC