The Boys‘ final season is quickly approaching its ending, and major characters continue to drop like flies as another supe from the Seven met their demise in the episode “Though the Heavens Fall.” Warning: Spoilers for The Boys Season 5 Episode 6 ahead!

After last week’s Broadway dreams for Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) were dashed with the killing of director Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne), he sought revenge as the Deep (Chace Crawford) was forced to endorse a pipeline under the ocean. Having punched a hole in the pipeline, Noir was responsible for the ensuing oil spill that killed billions of fish, according to The Deep.

But the incident appeared to be the fault of The Deep, at least in the ocean creatures’ eyes, leaving him on precarious footing. As the supes prepared to sit down for a taping of their podcast, Manhandled, The Deep was pushed so far that he choked and stabbed Noir to death.

Needless to say, Black Noir’s second death was no less shocking or sad than the first, as fans will recall this is the second iteration of the supe after Homelander (Antony Starr) killed the first Noir in Season 3. So, how long did Mitchell, who has played both iterations of Noir since the series started, know about his Season 5 demise?

“I found out about, probably a little bit before we started filming Episode 6,” Mitchell shares while sitting down for a chat in TV Insider’s Studio. “Everyone knew that we’re probably not making it out of this season alive, so it wasn’t a surprise, but I didn’t know when it was gonna be.”

As for having the honor of having died twice in the series, Mitchell jokes, “At first going in, I was like, ‘Well, I can’t die twice.’ Didn’t save me, but it’s cool,” he reassures. When it comes to the two Black Noirs, Mitchell adds, “They’re tied in a way, you know? The original Noir wanted to be an actor; that was his ambition, and he was thwarted. His ambition was pushed down, threatened, and suppressed by Soldier Boy [Jensen Ackles].”

“It damaged him so deeply that it prevented him from ever pursuing his dream,” Mitchell continues. “And then… his replacement is an actor! Someone who wanted to be an actor is being played by an actor, and that actor has their own ambitions and dreams, and it’s crushed by his partner, The Deep. So, there seems to be a theme of thwarted ambition in the suit.”

While Mitchell’s Black Noir may not have made it until the end of the series, he certainly made it far. See what else he’s sharing about his onscreen demises, the pipeline revenge, parodying podcast culture, and much more in the full video interview above. And let us know what you thought of Black Noir’s death in the comments section below.

The Boys, Season 5, Wednesdays, Prime Video