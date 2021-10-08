‘Ted Lasso’ Scores in Finale, Making Music with Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ and Justin Bieber, Higgins Returns to ‘Magnum,’ A New Guest ‘Shark’
The jam-packed season finale of the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso includes a make-or-break match and turning points for several characters. Streaming goes big on music with concert films featuring Madonna and Justin Bieber. Higgins reunites with Magnum, P.I., quelling fans’ fears that she’d never return. ABC’s Shark Tank launches its 13th season by welcoming the first Black female guest Shark into the tank.
Ted Lasso
Making a strong claim for a second consecutive Emmy win as TV’s best, and certainly most lovable, comedy series, Ted ends its second season with an oversized, jam-packed and thoroughly satisfying finale where everyone’s fate hinges on AFC Richmond’s make-or-break match that could elevate the team back to the Premier League. But how will Coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deal with the now-public revelation of his panic attack, and can he heal the rift with his Judas assistant, Nate (Nick Mohammed)? All get their moment to shine—including star player Sam (Toheed Jimoh), who’s still being wooed to play for his home country Nigeria’s team.
Ted Lasso where to stream
Madame X
Filmed in Lisbon during her 2019-20 concert tour, Madonna adopts the persona of an international secret agent in a lavish stage production captured in a documentary from MTV Entertainment Studios. She performs new material as well as legendary hits like Vogue to a rapturous audience.
Justin Bieber: Our World
Go behind the scenes with Justin Bieber in another concert documentary, following the pop star as he prepares for his first full live concert in three years, on New Year’s Eve 2020 on the rooftop of the iconic Beverly Hilton. Our World shows Bieber in rehearsal and at home as he prepares to perform before 240 invited guests, adhering to Covid-19 protocols and weathering a rare L.A. thunderstorm before the show goes on.
Magnum P.I. (2018)
All of those Magnum fans who wrote to me this summer, worried that Higgins (Perdita Weeks) wouldn’t return to Hawaii, can relax. She’s back, reuniting with her private-eye partner (Jay Hernandez) to investigate a construction worker’s death. Up above the Hawaiian skies, TC (Stephen Hill) and Shammy (Christopher Thornton) are skyjacked by drug runners posing as tourists.
Shark Tank
To open the long-running reality show’s 13th season, the Tank welcomes its first Black female guest Shark: Emma Grede, CEO of the fashion world’s Good American and founding partner of SKIMS. She’ll hear pitches alongside her fellow potential investors from entrepreneurs hailing from Philadelphia, Cincinnati, New York City—and from a high-school art teacher from Burnet, Texas, who’s come up with a new way to store jewelry on the go.
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life
Horror filmmaker Eli Roth is having a busy October on TV, juggling several projects—including this docuseries in which victims of the paranormal open up about the personal demons that continue to haunt them after encounters with a ghost, poltergeist or other dark entity. The first two episodes profile a mother and son who rent a haunted country home, then a couple who begin having terrifying visions after a death in the family. And in a new episode of AMC’s Eli Roth’s History of Horror (10/9c), he enlists an array of filmmakers and actors to diagnose the appeal of “Infections”—a rather timely topic—in horror movies dealing with outbreaks (Contagion), plagues (Rabid), zombie apocalypses and space-born diseases (The Andromeda Strain).
True Crime Watch:
- 20/20 (9/8c, ABC) officially opens its 44th season with a two-hour report on the scandalous history of the Chippendales dancers (also the recent subject of a discovery+ series). Interviews with former dancers, hosts and other employees of the racy dancing troupe illuminate a story of greed, paranoia and murder.
- Dateline NBC (9/8c, NBC): Keith Morrison reports on the case of Lori Isenberg, an Idaho mom convicted earlier this year of murdering her husband Larry, whom she had claimed died in a boat accident. Interviews include her daughter, who insists the family isn’t standing by their mother for her crimes.
Inside Friday TV:
- S.W.A.T. (8/7c, CBS): Hondo (Shemar Moore) continues his Mexican adventure, but he’d better get back to L.A. soon, because Commander Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) is thinking about breaking up the team for good.
- Nancy Drew (9/8c, The CW): Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her Drew Crew have a new mystery to solve in Horseshoe Bay when the third season opens with the discovery of a serial killer in their midst.
- Blue Bloods (10/9c, CBS): After Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) makes a public arrest that goes viral, tensions between him and the mayor (Dylan Walsh) only seem to grow.
- Muppets Haunted Mansion (streaming on Disney+): In the Muppets’ first Halloween special, Gonzo dares to spend a night in the Haunted Mansion, inspired by the popular attraction in Disney’s theme parks.
- Leverage: Redemption (streaming on IMDb TV): In eight new episodes of the rebooted caper series, the covert band of Robin Hoods comes up against a shadowy spy organization that embodies everything they’re against.
- Acapulco (streaming on Apple TV+): A multilingual (Spanish and English) escapist comedy stars Enrique Arrizon as Máximo, who lands a dream job in 1984 as cabana boy at a trendy Acapulco resort, only to discover it’s not all sun and games. Eugenio Derbez narrates and plays the present-day Máximo.
- Pretty Smart (streaming on Netflix): Emily Osment stars in a new sitcom as heartbroken Harvard brainiac Chelsea, who becomes roomies with a West Coast houseful of more carefree types, including her sister (Olivia Macklin), a hunky trainer (Gregg Sulkin), a lawyer-turned-healer (Cinthya Carmon) and the inevitable social-media influencer (Michael Hsu Rosen).
- Jacinta (streaming on Hulu): Making its streaming debut after impressing at documentary film festivals, Jacinta is the story, filmed over three years, of 26-year-old Jacinta, who followed her mother and fellow drug addict Rosemary in and out of prison since she was a teen. The film deals with her attempts to remain sober and connect with her own 10-year-old daughter after being released.