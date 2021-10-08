‘Ted Lasso’ Scores in Finale, Making Music with Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ and Justin Bieber, Higgins Returns to ‘Magnum,’ A New Guest ‘Shark’

The jam-packed season finale of the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso includes a make-or-break match and turning points for several characters. Streaming goes big on music with concert films featuring Madonna and Justin Bieber. Higgins reunites with Magnum, P.I., quelling fans’ fears that she’d never return. ABC’s Shark Tank launches its 13th season by welcoming the first Black female guest Shark into the tank.

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso

Season Finale

Making a strong claim for a second consecutive Emmy win as TV’s best, and certainly most lovable, comedy series, Ted ends its second season with an oversized, jam-packed and thoroughly satisfying finale where everyone’s fate hinges on AFC Richmond’s make-or-break match that could elevate the team back to the Premier League. But how will Coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deal with the now-public revelation of his panic attack, and can he heal the rift with his Judas assistant, Nate (Nick Mohammed)? All get their moment to shine—including star player Sam (Toheed Jimoh), who’s still being wooed to play for his home country Nigeria’s team.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Madame X

Documentary Premiere

Filmed in Lisbon during her 2019-20 concert tour, Madonna adopts the persona of an international secret agent in a lavish stage production captured in a documentary from MTV Entertainment Studios. She performs new material as well as legendary hits like Vogue to a rapturous audience.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Justin Bieber: Our World

Documentary Premiere

Go behind the scenes with Justin Bieber in another concert documentary, following the pop star as he prepares for his first full live concert in three years, on New Year’s Eve 2020 on the rooftop of the iconic Beverly Hilton. Our World shows Bieber in rehearsal and at home as he prepares to perform before 240 invited guests, adhering to Covid-19 protocols and weathering a rare L.A. thunderstorm before the show goes on.

CBS

Magnum P.I. (2018)

9/8c

All of those Magnum fans who wrote to me this summer, worried that Higgins (Perdita Weeks) wouldn’t return to Hawaii, can relax. She’s back, reuniting with her private-eye partner (Jay Hernandez) to investigate a construction worker’s death. Up above the Hawaiian skies, TC (Stephen Hill) and Shammy (Christopher Thornton) are skyjacked by drug runners posing as tourists.

ABC/Christopher Willard

Shark Tank

Season Premiere 8/7c

To open the long-running reality show’s 13th season, the Tank welcomes its first Black female guest Shark: Emma Grede, CEO of the fashion world’s Good American and founding partner of SKIMS. She’ll hear pitches alongside her fellow potential investors from entrepreneurs hailing from Philadelphia, Cincinnati, New York City—and from a high-school art teacher from Burnet, Texas, who’s come up with a new way to store jewelry on the go.

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life

Series Premiere

Horror filmmaker Eli Roth is having a busy October on TV, juggling several projects—including this docuseries in which victims of the paranormal open up about the personal demons that continue to haunt them after encounters with a ghost, poltergeist or other dark entity. The first two episodes profile a mother and son who rent a haunted country home, then a couple who begin having terrifying visions after a death in the family. And in a new episode of AMC’s Eli Roth’s History of Horror (10/9c), he enlists an array of filmmakers and actors to diagnose the appeal of “Infections”—a rather timely topic—in horror movies dealing with outbreaks (Contagion), plagues (Rabid), zombie apocalypses and space-born diseases (The Andromeda Strain).

True Crime Watch:

20/20 (9/8c, ABC) officially opens its 44th season with a two-hour report on the scandalous history of the Chippendales dancers (also the recent subject of a discovery+ series). Interviews with former dancers, hosts and other employees of the racy dancing troupe illuminate a story of greed, paranoia and murder.

Dateline NBC (9/8c, NBC): Keith Morrison reports on the case of Lori Isenberg, an Idaho mom convicted earlier this year of murdering her husband Larry, whom she had claimed died in a boat accident. Interviews include her daughter, who insists the family isn't standing by their mother for her crimes.

Inside Friday TV: