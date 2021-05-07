‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Halloween Special Is Coming to Disney+ (VIDEO)

Gonzo and friends are getting spooky as they prepare for the first-ever Muppets Halloween special.

Muppets Haunted Mansion will debut this fall exclusively on Disney+ and feature “a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, all-new music, and spooky fun for families to enjoy together.” Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn made the announcement (watch the video below) to celebrate the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products’ “Halfway to Halloween” event.

“We’re here to tell you about our all-new terrifying tale of total scariness… This fall, prepare to experience your most hilarious and harrowing Halloween ever,” says Gonzo as he summons lightning strikes with every mention of Muppets Haunted Mansion. Unfortunately, Pepe doesn’t seem to have the same summoning powers, much to his frustration.

It’s not yet known which Muppets will or won’t appear in the special, but the episode description reveals that it “takes place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.”

There have been several failed attempts at Muppets Halloween specials over the years. The Muppet Halloween Show was proposed in the early 1970s and eventually became the foundation for one of The Muppet Show pilots. A Muppets revival in the early 1990s was intended to begin with a Halloween episode, but nothing came of it, and the idea was later incorporated into the Muppet Monster Adventure video game.

The latest attempt came in 2009, when, during a presentation for Disney World Passholders at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, it was revealed that a Muppets Halloween-themed special was in the works. This was ultimately postponed as the focus shifted to The Muppets (2011) movie written by Jason Segel and Nicholas Stoller.

Disney will continue its “Halfway to Halloween” event throughout the weekend, with a live presentation on the official Disney Parks TikTok account on Saturday, May 8. This will include a behind-the-scenes look at the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom.