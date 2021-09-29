‘The Resident’ Promo Hints at a Heartbreaking End to Conrad & Nic’s Story (VIDEO)

Is there any way that nurse practitioner Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) survives the next episode of The Resident? The promo isn’t giving us any hope whatsoever that our fears since VanCamp’s exit was announced are about to come true and Nic’s dying.

The latest episode ended with police coming to Dr. Conrad Hawkins’ (Matt Czuchry) as he waited for his wife Nic to come home from a spa trip. “There’s been an accident,” he was told. And now, the preview for “The Long and Winding Road” provides us with a bit more information: Nic is brought into Chastain as a patient after a single-car collision. “The impact from the crash may have damaged her brain,” Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) says of her best friend.

“Is this where their story ends?” the voiceover in the promo asks, promising “an episode you’ll never forget.”

Watch the clip below to see Conrad heartbroken and bringing Gigi in to see her mom in the hospital. “She’s the center of our world,” he says. “I can’t let go.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

After viewing the drama unfold, it’s no surprise that, according to co-showrunner and executive producer Andrew Chapman, “We’ll see a more emotionally open and vulnerable Conrad Hawkins taking it seriously and really thinking about his commitments.”

In “The Long and Winding Road,” the doctors will be questioning every decision they make after this accident brings Nic into the ER. Meanwhile, Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) and Dr. Leela Devi (Anuja Joshi) must deal with a patient returning with the long-term effects of COVID.

Something tells us this is going to be the most heartbreaking episode yet of the Fox medical drama.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox