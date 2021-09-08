‘The Resident’ Season 5: What to Expect From Nic’s ‘Emotional and Powerful’ Exit

Honestly, it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which nurse practitioner Nic Nevin’s (Emily VanCamp) exit isn’t a tragic one in The Resident Season 5. After all, how else will the Fox medical drama explain her not being around for her husband, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), and their daughter, Georgiana Grace?

And comments from Michael Thorne, the president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment, during the network’s presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour, aren’t helping our concerns after the promo that shows police at Conrad’s door. “As far as Emily’s departure, what I will say is the writers have something planned for the first several episodes of the season… it’s incredibly emotional and powerful,” he told The Wrap. “I think the audience is really going to engage. It’s very emotional.”

Those seem to be the keywords when it comes to Nic’s exit, as Thorne said to Deadline, “The audience is going to be surprised and emotionally engaged with how we handle Emily’s departure and the way that it affects all of the other characters.” After all, Nic did so much at the hospital. He also confirmed that there will be new characters coming in.

That shouldn’t be too surprising, given that VanCamp isn’t the only star not returning in The Resident Season 5. Shaunette Reneé Wilson (Dr. Mina Okafor), an original cast member like VanCamp, left in the middle of Season 4. Morris Chestnut (Dr. Barrett Cain) isn’t returning as a series regular due to his role on Fox’s new fall drama Our Kind of People.

Whatever happens, it sounds like we’ll be seeing the fallout of however Nic’s absence is explained over the first episodes of the new season. We can’t help but wonder if we’ll see Conrad telling the others what’s going on onscreen or if that’ll happen between scenes or episodes.

Chances are there will be other changes coming to Chastain this fall, depending on what has changed between seasons. “When our audience finishes the first episode, they will be shocked by a couple of changes that have occurred,” co-showrunner and executive producer Peter Elkoff told TV Insider after the Season 4 finale.

The Resident, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 8/7c, Fox