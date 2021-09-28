Cynthia Bailey Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ After 11 Seasons

Actress and reality star Cynthia Bailey has announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta after starring in the hit Bravo series for over a decade.

Bailey confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday, writing, “After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!”

She went on to thank her fellow castmates for “eleven of the most unbelievable years” of her life and “the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories.”

“I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures,” Bailey continued. “Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you.”

Responding to Bailey’s announcement on Twitter, a Bravo spokesperson wrote, “We’re wishing @cynthiabailey10 the best on her next adventures after #RHOA.”

Bailey joined Real Housewives of Atlanta during the third season back in 2010 and has featured in 11 seasons of the popular reality series. Throughout her time on the show, the cameras followed Bailey’s marriage and subsequent divorce with club owner Peter Thomas, her friendship and falling out with NeNe Leakes, her current marriage to talk show host Mike Hill, and her relationship with her daughter Noelle.

While Bailey will no longer appear on Real Housewives of Atlanta, her time with the Real Housewives franchise isn’t entirely over just yet. She is set to star in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, a spin-off featuring various women from the Real Housewives franchise that is expected to premiere on Peacock in November 2021.