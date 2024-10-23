Judge Derek Hough praised Phaedra Parks and Valentin Chmerkovskiy’s jazz dance (to the song “Cruella De Vil” from One Hundred and One Dalmatians), comparing it to a Broadway show. The duo earned respectable 8’s from Dancing With the Stars judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Hough, and Bruno Tonioli – but it wasn’t enough to keep the reality TV star in the dance competition program.

Parks and Chmerkovskiy spoke to TV Insider on the press line following their elimination on the live broadcast. “I’m proud of myself,” Parks says. “I’m competing against people half my age. So, I’m super-proud of myself. I think I did a wonderful job and I had a wonderful time.”

Sure, the show is about learning to dance but as many have said, it’s also about finding a way to work with a partner and develop a sense of trust while taking on a new challenge — dancing. In that regard, Parks feels like a winner.

“I learned how to rely on someone in a partnership,” she says. “Val’s not only my teacher but my partner. I had to put a lot of trust in him.”

Chmerkovskiy says it’s not easy to put into words what the feeling is like when you’re up on stage at the end of the show waiting for your name to be called safe – or, in this case, be told you’re going home.

“I was hoping for the best, but was ready for [what happened],” he philosophizes. “It’s always the same question – ‘What did I take away?’ It’s hard to answer in that moment. There is this disappointment – not that you’re not winning but [that] I’m not going to see Phaedra tomorrow. It’s abrupt and to do it live in front of millions of people is a lot. I’m prepping my mind to stay graceful in a stressful moment.”

Chmerkovskiy never fails to entertain. He stayed in character as a Dalmatian after his and Parks’ routine as he faux-relieved himself on host Alfonso Ribeiro’s leg. “Most of the things [after the dance] that you see on live TV are spontaneous,” Chmerkovskiy says with a smile “Things are embellished as the day goes on. I’ll see the routine on-camera or I’ll see the costumes and then, I’ll get an idea.”

Watch for Chmerkovskiy to take place in opening group numbers as other ejected pros have done this season. Would he ever like to sit at the judging table as another three-time mirror ball champion, Mark Ballas, did last week?

“Yeah, I would love to,” Chmerkovskiy responds. “I did a few seasons ago with [Dancing With the Stars] Juniors. I walked away thinking, ‘Damn! I really wanted to dance the whole time I was sitting there! I was in no rush to be behind the table but that was six years ago. I still love dance, but I’d love the opportunity one day to have the privilege to give dance feedback.”

As for the super-busy Parks, she says she’s looking forward to a little rest and relaxation. “I’ve been on three live shows [recently],” she says. “I’ve been working so much for the past two years – The Traitors, Married to Medicine, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Pictionary, 25 Words or Less. I’m not mad about taking a moment to breathe!”

The next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is coming up next year, but Phaedra shares that the taping for those episodes are in the can. “It’s going to be an excellent season,” she teases. “Super good! We’re going back to basics – fun, fierceness, and foolishness all wrapped up into one!”

