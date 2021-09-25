Imelda Staunton Announces ‘The Crown’ Return Month — The Queen Has Spoken!

Season 4 of The Crown celebrated plenty of “crowning achievements” at the 2021 Emmy Awards, and now Netflix is readying the fifth season of the historical drama.

At the streamer’s TUDUM event on Saturday, September 25, actress Imelda Staunton—the next thespian to raise Queen Elizabeth II’s scepter—announced that Season 5 will premiere in November 2022.

The Harry Potter alum is taking over the part of Elizabeth from Emmy winner Olivia Colman, who portrayed the monarch in Seasons 3 and 4. And Colman, in turn, took over for Claire Foy, who played the part in the first two seasons.

“I’m delighted to be here, inheriting the role of Queen Elizabeth from two outstanding actresses,” Staunton said in the presentation. “I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set. Hopefully, I look calm, capable, and collected. My stomach, meanwhile, is doing somersaults.”

Playing the Prince Philip to Staunton’s Elizabeth, meanwhile, is Game of Thrones actor Jonathan Pryce, succeeding Emmy winner Tobias Menzies (another GOT alum) in the role.

And along for the ride are The Night Manager alum Elizabeth Debicki and The Affair star Dominic West, who succeed Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor, who starred in previous seasons as Princess Diana and Prince Charles, respectively.

And Love Life’s Lesley Manville is playing Princess Margaret, Elizabeth’s sister, taking over for Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Kirby before her.

For Netflix’s 2021 TUDUM event—billed as a “global fan event” and named after its intro sound effect—the streaming giant assembled more than 100 stars to introduce trailers, clips, and announcements for more than 100 series, films and specials. The event kicked off at noon/11a Central today, Saturday, September 25, and is streaming on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.

The Crown, Season 5 Premiere, November 2022, Netflix