Netflix’s ‘TUDUM’ Fan Event to Preview ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Bridgerton’ & More

Netflix is gathering its biggest stars and creators from around the world for its first-ever global TUDUM event, streaming live on September 25.

Described as a “global fan event,” TUDUM (the sound of the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix) will see representatives of over 70 series, films, and specials join the virtual stage for a day full of exclusives and first-looks. The event will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, beginning at 9am PST / 12pm EST. It will also stream on Twitter and Twitch.

The three-hour event will feature some of the streamer’s most popular returning series, including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, Cobra Kai, The Crown, and La Casa De Papel (aka Money Heist). It will also preview upcoming blockbuster movies like Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard, and more.

Before the event kicks off, there will be special pre-shows highlighting Korean and Indian series and films, alongside a look at exciting anime content. These pre-shows will air at 5am PST / 8am EST on specific channels.

Viewers should expect to see interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix. And this will include breaking news, first-looks, new trailers, and exclusive clips.

A video teaser of the event (watch below) sees various Netflix stars, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Idris Elba, Millie Bobby Brown, Jason Bateman, Charlize Theron, Henry Cavill, and more, trying to correctly pronounce the “TUDUM” sound.

See below for the full list of series and films that will feature at the event.

Aggretsuko: Season 4 / アグレッシブ烈子

A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる

A Través De Mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Emily in Paris

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound / 지옥

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

La Casa De Papel

The Old Guard

Oscuro Deseo

Ozark

Maldivas

My Name / 마이 네임

The New World / 신세계로부터

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編”

Rebelde

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス

Ultraman: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African

