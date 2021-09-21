‘The Crown’ Star Tobias Menzies Dedicates His Emmy Win to Michael K. Williams

While Michael K. Williams didn’t win at the Emmys this past weekend, The Crown star Tobias Menzies has dedicated his award win to the late actor.

Menzies, who portrayed Prince Philip in Netflix’s royal family drama, received the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at Sunday’s ceremony. The British actor beat out the likes of O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale), John Lithgow (Perry Mason), and the aforementioned Williams, who was nominated for his performance in HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

This was The Crown star’s first Emmy win (and first nomination!), but he was unable to attend the event in person. However, he took to Twitter on Monday to share his thanks and pay tribute to Williams.

“Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees,” Menzies wrote. “But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP.”

Williams played the iconic Omar Little in David Simon’s critically acclaimed crime drama from 2002 to 2008. Despite the character’s popularity and the high praise for Williams’ performance, he was never nominated for an Emmy for his role in The Wire.

However, he did receive five nominations later in his career, picking up nods for Bessie, The Night Of, Vice, When They See Us, and, as previously mentioned, Lovecraft Country. Unfortunately, Williams never won an Emmy.

Williams passed away on September 6 at age 54. Several stars paid their respects during Sunday’s ceremony and the show’s In Memoriam segment included a special tribute to the beloved actor. A funeral service was held last Tuesday.

