Netflix Announces ‘Tiger King 2’ Premiere Date—Lions, Tigers, and Baskins, Oh My!

During its virtual TUDUM presentation on Saturday, September 25, Netflix announced the premiere date for the crime docuseries’ second season—Tiger King 2 will drop Wednesday, November 17—while offering a recap of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin’s drama from Season 1.

Saturday’s reveal comes just two days after Netflix announced a second season for Tiger King, which became a pandemic-era hit for the streamer, thanks to its stranger-than-fiction story of two big cat owners at each other’s throats. The first season lured 64 million households in the first four weeks after its March 2020 debut.

According to CNN, Tiger King 2 was filmed between last year and into this year, after Joe Exotic—a.k.a. Joseph Maldonado-Passage—was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire two men to kill Baskin.

The Tiger King 2 news also comes shortly after the news that Amazon had scrapped its Joe Exotic biopic series, which would have starred Nicolas Cage as the larger-than-life personality.

Speaking to Variety this July, Cage said that he had read “two excellent scripts” for the series before it was called off. “I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together,” he added. “They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.”

Apparently Netflix doesn’t think so!

