First Look At Netflix’s Doc Antle-Focused ‘Tiger King’ Miniseries (VIDEO)

Move over Joe Exotic! Tiger King is taking a deep dive into another of the hit docuseries’ eccentric and mysterious characters with the three-episode mini-series Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story, which premieres on Netflix on December 10.

“A lifelong showman, Doc Antle has built his various careers on theatrics, attracting a slew of admirers along the way. But beneath the eccentric, animal-loving facade lies a predator far more dangerous than his beloved big cats and a man shadier than any of his Tiger King counterparts,” states the show’s description.

“Over three episodes, Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story unpacks the truth about Doc, as witnesses come forward to share their troubling stories of abuse and intimidation that set him at the top of the food chain.”

In the trailer, one of Antle’s alleged victims reveals the original docuseries helped her gain the courage to speak out, stating, “After Tiger King, all these people contacted me with their own stories. I knew that if I came forward, other people would too.”

“We have a fabulous facility, with quality environments for the animals. There’s nothing to see here except success, understanding, and a team of people who make it their life,” says Doc, which the trailer promises his sketchy business is anything but. From the mysterious cult-like Yogaville, to brainwashing, to “Twilight Zone kind of s***,” the series is sure to take fans on a wild ride.

Tiger King’s original executive producers Rebecca Chaiklin, Eric Goode, Chris Smith, and Fisher Stevens return to produce with Jeremy McBride, with Chaiklin and Goode serving as directors.

“The truth cannot stay hidden,” states the trailer.” You put that bad energy out there, that bill someday will come due.”

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story, Series Premiere, Friday, December 10, Netflix