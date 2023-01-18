‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin’s ‘Missing’ Husband Was Apparently Found Alive

In a November 2021 interview on ITV, Tiger King’s Carole Baskin told the hosts of This Morning that her missing husband, Don Lewis, was actually found alive according to Homeland Security. Not one single source has come through in the 14 months since the interview aired to confirm her claims are accurate, but the internet is just catching on.

Her story goes like this:

“One of the really exciting things that came out of Tiger King 2 is that they produced a letter from Homeland Security,” she told the hosts. “And it says that a special agent in charge with the FBI at Homeland Security reached out to the sheriff’s detective George Fernandez — which means this had to have happened after 2002 because Homeland Security wasn’t even around until 2002.

“They said that my husband Don Lewis is alive and well in Costa Rica. And yet all of this hay has been made about me having something to do with his disappearance when Homeland Security has known where he is at least since back then.”

She also noted the improbability of him actually being alive considering he would have no access to any of his money. After his disappearance, she recovered what remained of the $1 million he initially planned to take to Costa Rica, but very little was left. “It was only about $80,000 because the investments he had made were so bad. So I don’t know how it is that Homeland Security says he’s alive and well in Costa Rica, but I’m glad to hear it.”

Of course, until Homeland Security or the FBI confirm her claims, it’s far from fact.

Baskin’s reputation is polarizing online, so Twitter, having recently become aware of her rumor, has been having a field day with the revelation:

Was I the only one that didn’t know they found Carole Baskin’s husband living his best life in Costa Rica?! pic.twitter.com/fSPGSirwXv — Izzy in the City (@YeahImDrinking) January 17, 2023

Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis, is reportedly alive. Here’s the first exclusive photo… pic.twitter.com/uAGiqOIceN — John Winterbauer (@WinterbauerJohn) January 18, 2023

Carole Baskin claims her husband is in Costa Rica. I believe it…if there’s a tiger called Costa Rica. — John Winterbauer (@WinterbauerJohn) January 18, 2023

Watch the full interview below:

