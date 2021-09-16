2021 ‘CMT Artists of the Year’ to Honor Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett & More

CMT has announced the honorees for the 2021 Artists of the Year ceremony, which will air on Monday, October 13. The 90-minute special will honor Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs for their accomplishments in country music over the past year.

“These five ‘Artists of the Year’ collectively dominated the last 12 months in country music, leading across all CMT platforms, scoring chart-topping albums and singles, while simultaneously finding creative ways to connect with fans and meet the personal and professional challenges posed by the pandemic,” states the special’s description.

After last year’s special was adapted to honor American frontline workers during the pandemic, this year’s ceremony will return to its normal format live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center and will feature performances and collaborations from some of the biggest names in country music. Performers, presenters, and additional nominees will be announced over the next few weeks.

“We are honored to recognize these five incredible artists who have entertained and inspired millions through their music this past year,” stated CMT’s Vice President of Production, Margaret Comeaux. “We look forward to returning to the Schermerhorn with a live show as we celebrate the accomplishments of Chris, Kane, Kelsea, Gabby and Luke.”

The special is executive produced by Comeaux with John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson of Switch On Entertainment. Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino will serve as Executives in Charge of Production, with Leslie Fram as Executive in Charge of Talent and Shanna Strassberg as Talent Producer.

CMT Artists of the Year, Wednesday, October 13, 9/8c, CMT