Loretta Lynn Honored at All-Women CMT Artists of the Year, Tribe Swap on 'Survivor,' New England 'Autumnwatch' on PBS

A critical checklist of notable Wednesday TV:

2018 CMT Artists of the Year (8/7c, CMT): CMT salutes the women of country music in this year’s live ceremony from Nashville, with Loretta Lynn honored as “Artist of a Lifetime” with a musical tribute featuring Sheryl Crow, Dierks Bentley and Martina McBride. Sissy Spacek, who won an Oscar playing Lynn in Coal Miner’s Daughter, will present Lynn the coveted award. (Past winners include Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers and Merle Haggard.) In another tribute, Maren Morris teams with Brandi Carlile to remember Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in song. Joining Morris as one of 2018’s “Artists of the Year” are Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott.

Survivor (8/7c, CBS): When the “David” tribe pulled off an immunity win against the “Goliaths” last week, I thought maybe the show would delay shaking up the cast for a bit longer. But no. It’s already time for a tribe swap, meaning underdog Davids will have to co-exist with random Goliaths, and vice versa. Will this disrupt the various showmances and bromances? Will bossy Natalie, the Goliath’s favorite target, make new enemies among the Davids? Time will tell.

Autumnwatch — New England (8/7c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): Over three nights (through Friday), enjoy the fall colors of New England, as well as its wildlife and local traditions (a New Hampshire pumpkin festival, Maine’s seasonal Fryeburg Fair), in a live event co-produced with the BCC. Samantha Brown and Chris Packham are the hosts, with cinematographer Bob Poole peering into the darkness to reveal the goings-on of bats, owls and other creatures of the night.

Inside Wednesday TV: Haley (Sarah Hyland) has to choose between past and present boyfriends on ABC’s Modern Family (9/8c)… When even the fictional Roseanne Conner succumbs to an opioid addiction, it’s clear the epidemic has reached critical mass. PBS’s Nova: Addiction (9/8c, check local listings at pbs.org) investigates the science of addiction, with scientists revealing new evidence in brain imaging research that could help treat this affliction… In unrelated news, Comedy Central’s South Park (10/9c) deals with an outbreak of vaping, when Butters begins selling vape pens with fruity-flavored accessories at school to his impressionable peers… ABC’s A Million Little Things (10/9c) continues to explore the fallout of Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Delilah’s (Stephanie Szostak) affair going public, which could affect Regina’s (Christina Moses) restaurant venture with Delilah.