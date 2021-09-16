‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes.

Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.

Serving as an executive producer, True Story is Hart’s first dramatic series role. Netflix has released first-look photos (above and below) which teases the relationship between Hart and Snipes’ characters.

Eric Newman (Narcos, Narcos: Mexico) serves as an executive producer, along with Stephen Williams who previously worked on Lost and 2019’s Emmy-winning Watchmen. Williams directs the first four episodes of the series and Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek: Picard, Kung Fu) helms the final four.

Grand Electric’s Caroline Currier and Hartbeat Productions’ Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown also serve as executive producers.

Earlier this year, Hart teamed with Netflix for the buzzed-about original movie Fatherhood and Snipes stole the show in Amazon’s Coming 2 America as General Izzi. Don’t miss the actors when True Story arrives on Netflix later this fall.

True Story, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 24, Netflix