Comedian Kevin Hart gets serious in the seven-part nail-biter, True Story, about an actor and comic known as the Kid who spirals out of control following a wayward evening with a one-night stand. Here’s what’ll have you hooked.

1. The moral dilemma

How far would you go to protect the life you’ve built? That question looms over the tense action as the Kid takes increasingly desperate (and shocking) steps to cover his tracks.

2. A stellar supporting cast

Wesley Snipes oozes sleaze as the Kid’s ne’er-do-well older brother Carlton, who can’t help but make the situation worse, and a nearly unrecognizable Billy Zane proves menacing as a shady “fixer” who says he can make the problem disappear.

3. The fast-paced storytelling

Aside from the premiere, each thrilling episode clocks in at around 30 minutes, making it even more tempting to say, “I’ll watch just one more” before bed.

True Story, Streaming now, Netflix