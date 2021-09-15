‘Bones’ Star Emily Deschanel to Lead ‘Devil in Ohio’ Thriller Series on Netflix

Emily Deschanel is at the center of a new mystery.

Netflix has picked up Devil in Ohio, with the Bones vet leading the cast of the new limited drama series. The suspenseful thriller is inspired by a true story and Daria Polatin’s best-selling book. Production is already underway in Vancouver, Canada.

“When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Deschanel) shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart,” Netflix teases in the logline.

The eight-episode series also stars Sam Jaeger as Peter, Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez, Madeleine Arthur as Mae, Xaria Dotson as Jules, Alisha Newton as Helen, and Naomi Tan as Dani.

Polatin serves as showrunner and executive producer. John Fawcett, Brad Anderson, Leslie Hope, and Steve Adelson direct. Rachel Miller with Haven Entertainment and Andrew Wilder also executive produce. Ian Hay is a producer.

In addition to her 12 seasons as Dr. Temperance Brennan on Bones, Deschanel’s TV credits include The Rookie, Animal Kingdom, Drunk History, and Law & Order: SVU.

Devil in Ohio, TBA, Netflix