‘How I Met Your Father’: Brandon Micheal Hall Exits, Daniel Augustin Steps In

David Makes Man actor Daniel Augustin is replacing God Friended Me star Brandon Micheal Hall in Hulu’s upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father.

Hall had to exit the series due to a scheduling conflict when the filming dates for the series were moved. As a result, Augustin will now step into the role of Ian, the handsome, smart, and funny Tinder match of the show’s lead character, Sophie, played by Hilary Duff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Augustin (@danielaugustin__)

This Is Us executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are behind the upcoming spinoff, which is set in the near future. The series follows a similar format to the original CBS sitcom, which saw the character of Ted Mosby explaining to his kids how he met their mother, except here Sophie tells her son the story of how she met his father.

Most of the show’s action will revolve around Sophie and her friends attempting to figure out who they are and what they want from life in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

In addition to Augustin and Duff, the series stars Chris Lowell (GLOW), Francia Raisa (grown-ish), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), Tien Tran (Space Force), and Tom Ainsley (The Royals).

Augustin, who recently had guest spots in Grey’s Anatomy and The Haves and the Have Nots, is currently filming a recurring role in Issa Rae‘s new HBO series Rap Sh*t. He’s also set to star in the lead role of Qaseem in the upcoming TV movie Robyn Hood.

How I Met Your Father, Series Premiere, TBA, Hulu