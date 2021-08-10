‘How I Met Your Father’ Adds Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma & More to Hulu Cast

How I Met Your Father‘s cast is expanding as several new stars join previously announced leads Hilary Duff (Younger) and Chris Lowell (GLOW) in the forthcoming comedy.

Francia Raisa (grown-ish), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), Tien Tran (Space Force), and Tom Ainsley (The Royals) are the latest talents joining the highly-anticipated offshoot of How I Met Your Mother. The series flips the concept previously introduced in Mother with Duff playing the central role similar to Josh Radnor in the former CBS hit.

The new title will follow Duff’s character Sophie as she tells her son about how she met his father. Most of the show’s action will be set in 2021 as Sophie and her friends attempt to figure out who they are and what they want from life in the age of dating apps.

Helmed by This Is Us duo Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the season will include 10 episodes. Along with Duff’s Sophie and Lowell’s Jesse, Hulu has also unveiled the identity of the new cast members’ characters.

According to a tweet posted by the streamer’s official page, Raisa is set to portray Sophie’s roommate Valentina, Tran will play Jesse’s adopted sister Ellen, Sharma has been cast as Jesse’s roommate Sid, and Ainsley will fill the role of Charlie, an aspiring model who is in love with Valentina. It’s unclear whether more casting will be announced, but stay tuned for more details about How I Met Your Mother offshoot as production continues.

