‘The Flash’ to Kick Off Season 8 With 5-Part Event: Which Arrowverse Stars Will Appear?

This year, fans won’t be getting an Arrowverse multi-show crossover event like years past (with “Crisis on Earth-X,” “Elseworlds,” and “Crisis on Infinite Earths”) but there will be some very familiar faces popping up on The Flash for the special five-part event to kick off its eighth season.

“Armageddon,” as the event is titled, begins Tuesday, November 16, at 8/7c, and Team Flash will be joined by fan-favorite heroes across the Arrowverse including Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/The Atom, Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers/Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen, and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. Plus, a couple of villains are back as well: Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough as Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk, respectively.

So what brings everyone together? Something big, of course. “A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world,” according to the CW. “But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.”

“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever. Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes,” executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement. “So yes, Armageddon is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

See Also 'The Flash': John Wesley Shipp on Jay Getting His Speed Back & Playing Mentor to Bart The star of the '90s 'Flash' series breaks down the finale and teases what could be ahead if we see Jay again in Season 8

This comes after The Flash finished its seventh season on a happy note: with everyone gathered for Barry and Iris’ vow renewal. However, the finale also saw Barry and Thawne very briefly team up (to stop Godspeed), and the villain was still free and a threat to The Flash when it ended.

The Flash, Season 8 “Armageddon” Premiere, Tuesday, November 16, 8/7c, The CW