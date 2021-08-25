Apple TV+ Orders ‘The Changeling’ Adaptation With LaKeith Stanfield

Apple TV+ has given a series order to The Changeling, a new drama based on Victor LaValle’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Oscar-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah) has been tapped to lead the series and is set to executive produce the project, which is described as a fairy tale for grown-ups and “a horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.” The series will be written by Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Venom), who is also attached as showrunner and executive producer. Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim, Insecure) will direct and executive produce.

The show is being produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and Annapurna. Joining Stanfield, Marcel, and Matsoukas as executive producers on The Changeling are Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug along with Khaliah Neal, who is co-executive producing.

Stanfield is best known for his work on shows like Atlanta and the animated BoJack Horseman and Yasuke. His other film credits include Knives Out, Uncut Gems, Get Out, and Sorry to Bother You.

The Changeling joins a growing lineup of Apple Originals including the upcoming series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, WeCrashed, and High Desert. Stay tuned for more details as the project continues taking shape.

The Changeling, New Series, TBA, Apple TV+