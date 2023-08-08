LaKeith Stanfield Goes On a Dark Fairytale Adventure in ‘The Changeling’ Trailer (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for The Changeling, the upcoming drama series starring and executive produced by Oscar-nominee LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta).

Based on Victor LaVelle’s best-selling novel of the same name, The Changeling is described as a “fairytale for grown-ups… a horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.”

As seen in the trailer (watch below), things seem perfect for Apollo (Stanfield) and his partner Emma (Clark Backo) right up until they give birth to a baby boy. Then, without warning, Emma disappears, and spooky stuff starts happening, sending Apollo on an enchanted journey to find his wife.

In addition to Stanfield and Backo, the series stars Adina Porter (True Blood), Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder (The Terminal List), Jared Abrahamson (Travelers), and special guest star Malcolm Barrett (Timeless).

Written and adapted by showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marcel (Terra Nova), the eight-episode series is set to make its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday, September 8, 2023, on Apple TV+. New episodes will follow every Friday through October 13.

The Changeling is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna, with Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug serving as exec producers on behalf of Annapurna. Melina Matsoukas also exec produces and directs the pilot episode.

Marcel also exec produces alongside LaVelle, Stanfield, David Knoller, director Jonathan van Tulleken, Sue Naegle, and David Wolkis. Khaliah Neal is on board as co-executive producer.

Stanfield is perhaps best known for playing Darius Epps in Donald Glover‘s Atlanta, which ran for four seasons on FX. His film credits include Sorry To Bother You, Get Out, and Judas and the Black Messiah, the latter of which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

The Changeling, Season Premiere, Friday, September 8, 2023, Apple TV+