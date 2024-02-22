14 Best TV Shows From Black Directors to Watch Right Now

When it comes to bringing a TV show together, the people behind the camera are just as important as the ones in front. Television directors are critical when it comes to the creative vision and execution of any story, whether it be horror, comedy, drama, or documentary, like the array listed below.

From Ava DuVernay to Donald Glover, this list consists of the works of some of the most visionary creatives in the industry.

In honor of Black history month and good TV everywhere, we’ve compiled a list of the best shows on television to stream right now with a Black director behind the camera.