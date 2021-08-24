‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Who Is Victoria P.’s Rumored Country Singer Boyfriend?

Only two episodes in, Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise is already off to a dramatic start! After the return of Paradise alum Demi shook things up in Episode 2, Victoria Paul surprisingly self-eliminated after rumors spread she had a boyfriend back home. Though she stated that they broke up before filming, it wasn’t enough to convince the other contestants or her strongest connection, James Bonsall.

So, who was telling the truth? As she tells it, Victoria was dating country singer Teddy Robb before Paradise filming began. “I dated someone from February until, like, May, and him and I broke up before I got here,” she said during the episode. “He encouraged me to step into this with an open heart and that’s what I did. I wish him well.”

The rumors of Victoria’s at-home boyfriend began after Tammy revealed to the cast that Victoria was there for the wrong reasons, also referencing her negative experiences with the Nashville resident on Peter’s Season 24 of The Bachelor. “I was caught in her web of lies and manipulation on Peter’s season, and she continues to lie and be manipulative. She’s here for another gain other than trying to find love,” Tammy explained. It also didn’t help Victoria’s case that she constantly forgot James’ name, leading others to believe she was just using him for a rose. After her alleged boyfriend was revealed to James, Victoria chose to go home, saying “I don’t need to search to find something that I already have at home.”

After the episode aired, Victoria took to social media to confirm her status with Teddy. She posted a picture of the two of them on her Instagram story, stating, “Teddy Robb and I broke up in May and we’ve remained great friends. ASK THE MAN.”

Victoria also posted a video on Instagram showing her emotional reunions with family and friends and life after returning from Paradise. She took the opportunity to remind Bachelor Nations fans to “please remember to be kind to the cast members of The Bachelor franchise — each of them more beautiful than anything you’ll see on your screens.”

Bachelor in Paradise, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC