When Will ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 3 Premiere on Netflix?

Eager to see when a new group of singles will have to abide by the “no touching” rule? You won’t have to wait too long.

As part of the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival, Netflix revealed that Too Hot to Handle Season 3 will be coming in early 2022. The second season rolled out weekly, on Wednesdays, in June.

On Too Hot to Handle, one of several dating reality shows now on the streamer, the rules are simple for the singles: “no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind,” or their prize money total drops. For example, in Season 2, of the $100,000, $55,000 was left when Marvin Anthony won — after the contestants’ vote. (In Season 1, the 10 who didn’t break any rules split what was left, giving them each $7,500.)

Other dating shows on the streaming service with twists include Love Is Blind and Sexy Beasts. And Netflix UK has also announced three more: Snowflake Mountain, Dance Monsters, and Dated and Related. Check out the official synopses for each below:

Snowflake Mountain is a funny, warm-hearted reality show which takes a bunch of clueless kidults who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults.

Dance Monsters is a large-scale dancing competition with a monster twist, giving a colourful global stage to people passionate about dance, as they compete in a way they’ve never been able to before. Through the power of VFX, live motion capture and facial recognition, competitors will transform into loveable and fantastical dance monsters that come to life in front of an expert panel of judges and a live studio audience. It’s hugely ambitious, with a heartfelt journey at its core as we see what happens when you really can dance like no one’s watching. For their time on stage they get to escape reality, become something truly extraordinary and stand out from the crowd.

In Dated and Related, imagine having to think about your sibling dating — how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are. In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together. Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bulls**t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell.

Too Hot to Handle, Season 3, 2022, Netflix