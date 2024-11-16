‘Finding Mr. Christmas,’ ‘Mistletoe Murders’ & More Must-See Holiday Titles on Hallmark +

Damian Holbrook
Comments
'Mistletoe Murders,' 'Finding Mr. Christmas,' 'Ready, Set, Glow,' and more must-see titles on Hallmark+
Hallmark

Hallmark+ is the place to be for must-stream holiday titles. Don’t forget to check your stocking — these four streamable series will bring plenty of joy!

Melissa Peterman and Jonathan Bennett in Finding Mr. Christmas
Hallmark

Finding Mr. Christmas

Hallmark is looking for its next hunk! “They have to have a star quality,” says the reality series’ co-creator and host Jonathan Bennett. “That thing that makes you want to watch them.” Shot at a stunning Utah mansion decked in holiday decor, the face-off features 10 hotties going toe-to-mistletoe for a leading role in a Hallmark movie. Each week, Bennett, judge Melissa Peterman and a visiting Hallmark star put the guys through seasonal tasks. But the real gift, says Bennett, is the friends they’ve made along the way. “They still have a group chat and are all best friends. It’s something I’m so proud of. We did a reality competition, but we did it with heart.” Thursdays, Hallmark+

Sarah Drew in Mistletoe Murders
Hallmark Media

Mistletoe Murders

The weather outside isn’t as frightful as the crimes piling up in this cozy, six-episode Christmystery series (new episodes premiere Thursdays through December 5). Grey’s Anatomy alum Sarah Drew stars as Emily Lane, a Christmas shop owner whose sunny disposition hides an inner cynic obsessed with cracking several murders in her town of Fletcher’s Grove. And it’s not just the cases that are twisty. Drew hints that “the mystery of who Emily Lane is” gives the thriller a “very Veronica Mars” vibe. Thursdays, Hallmark+

John C. McGinley in 'Holidazed'
Hallmark

Holidazed 

There goes the neighborhood! In this joyful eight-episode ensemble comedy, John C. McGinley, Virginia Madsen, Ian Harding, Erin Cahill, Dennis Haysbert, Loretta Devine, Holland Roden, Rachelle Lefevre, and Lindy Booth sparkle as residents of a busy cul-de-sac preparing for Santa’s big day. Some are merry, some grinchy, but they’re all “weathering” the season together…we mean that both figuratively and literally. Thursdays, Hallmark+

Wes Brown in Ready Set Glow
Hallmark Media

Ready, Set, Glow!

Hallmark Channel star and host Wes Brown says he traveled from the fittingly named Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to “places I didn’t even know existed” in this three-episode road trip series that salutes families who have turned spectacular holiday light displays into attractions that benefit local charities. “So many towns and people impressed me,” Brown says. The only thing bigger than their hearts is their electric bills. Premieres Thursday, December 12, Hallmark+

