Hallmark

Hallmark is looking for its next hunk! “They have to have a star quality,” says the reality series’ co-creator and host Jonathan Bennett. “That thing that makes you want to watch them.” Shot at a stunning Utah mansion decked in holiday decor, the face-off features 10 hotties going toe-to-mistletoe for a leading role in a Hallmark movie. Each week, Bennett, judge Melissa Peterman and a visiting Hallmark star put the guys through seasonal tasks. But the real gift, says Bennett, is the friends they’ve made along the way. “They still have a group chat and are all best friends. It’s something I’m so proud of. We did a reality competition, but we did it with heart.” Thursdays, Hallmark+