[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers about Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2.]

There’s still a lot to of dangling threads to weave together before the end of Cobra Kai. The Sekai Taikai has officially turned into an international disaster — and a deadly one at that. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) is questioning everything he knew about Mr. Miyagi, whose legacy has always loomed so large for his life. And Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) has surprisingly stepped into the fray to protect his own former sensei slash father figure — a far less benevolent one, of course — by stopping Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) from outright killing John Kreese (Martin Kove) in the middle of the melee. Plus, Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and Tory (Peyton List) need to work through their emotional strains, and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) has to adjust to being a big brother as they’re all (hopefully) college-bound.

With so many plot points in play, fans of the show might be forgiven for worrying that the final stretch — with five grand finale episodes arriving on Netflix in 2025 — might not stick the landing. But the show’s co-creators promise we won’t be disappointed.

“If you’ve seen the middle five, you’ve seen amazing next-level martial arts that ended in complete chaos and no resolution. And the last five will end in resolution. There is no big cliffhanger at the end of the last five episodes,” Hayden Schlossberg explained to TV Insider. “This is where all the questions get answered. All the characters reach their full arcs. All the mysteries get solved. And you’re still going to see next-level martial arts — and some unexpected twists and turns — but it’s really designed to be an exciting, thrilling, and fulfilling conclusion to this six-season journey that we’ve all been on.”

Schlossberg continued. “I’ll just say in the creation of it and writing it, it was very fulfilling to tie things up and reach points that we’ve talked about for years. So it gave us goosebumps just talking about it and writing it and making it. And so now, finally, people are gonna get to see it with a full orchestra designed to really hit you hard. So it should be really fun, and we just can’t wait for fans to see the final conclusion.”

There are, of course, several cliffhangers in Season 6 Part 2, though, including the shocking death of Kwon, which will have ripple effects throughout the last portion, especially for Daniel, and Johnny’s decision to shield his lifelong nemesis.

Co-creator Josh Heald explained the creative choice to have Johnny make that move, saying, “We like the unexpected choice in that moment, and we like the speculation of what it’s born of. Is it just that he can’t stomach watching somebody get beat to death, or is there something there? Is there a morsel of sympathy for this troubled father figure that he’s had all his life? Whatever it was, there was something born of an instinct within Johnny that made him intervene and take part.”

Even more fun is the effect it had on the man who probably assumed they were at least allies on the anti-Kreese front: “We really like living in the cliffhanger of Silver, asking like, ‘Why? I’m taking one of the most important pieces that’s against you off the table right now?'” Heald said. “But there’s something very powerful in the desire to see some kind of reconciliation between characters that have a complicated relationship, and that’s a big move by Johnny. And we are excited for people to see the many different ways that can reverberate.”

Cobra Kai, Season 6 Part 3, 2025, Netflix