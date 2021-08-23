‘The Morning Show’: COVID, Race & Chaos in a New Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Season 2 of Apple TV+’s flagship series The Morning Show is less than a month away from returning on Friday, September 27 and the streamer is offering a fresh look at the chaos brewing at UBA.

Picking up where Season 1 left off, this next chapter sees The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage following Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) on-air actions. Identity is everything as UBA finds its footing amid an avalanche of controversy.

The second season will explore the identities of the team shining a light on who they appear to be versus who they really are. Teased in the trailer, below, real-world issues like the COVID-19 pandemic and racial tensions across America affect the inner workings of the show and appear to influence some characters’ motivations.

Meanwhile, Alex is on her way out when the show first picks up, but Billy Crudup‘s Cory Ellison isn’t letting her go that easily. “Alex, I need you to come back. You are the only thing that can save us,” he pleads with her before adding with a laugh, “don’t think I’ve ever said that before.”

Along with teasing the return of Aniston, Witherspoon, Crudup, Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden, the trailer also unveils several new characters. Among the fresh faces joining the mix are Greta Lee as UBA exec Stella Bak; Ruairi O’Connor as YouTuber Ty Fitzgerald; Hasan Minhaj as new UBA cohost Eric Nomani; Holland Taylor as UBA chairwoman Cybil Richards; Tara Karsian as producer Gayle Berman; Valeria Golino as documentary filmmaker Paola Lambruschini; and Julianna Margulies as UBA news anchor Laura Peterson. Will Arnett also joins the show as part of Alex’s team.

The 10-episode second season will premiere with a single episode and run through Friday, November 19 with new installments dropping each week. Don’t miss the drama unfold, catch the trailer below, and stay tuned for the return of The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

The Morning Show, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 17, Apple TV+