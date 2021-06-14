‘The Morning Show’ Season 2: Apple TV+ Unveils Premiere Date & First Look Teaser (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ has announced the return of The Morning Show along with a first look teaser.

Season 2 of the Emmy Award-winning drama series premieres on September 17, 2021, with new episodes airing weekly, every Friday.

Developed by Kerry Ehrin, who serves as showrunner and is an executive producer, the 10-episode second season picks up after the explosive events of Season 1 and follows the Morning Show team navigating the wreckage of Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson’s (Reese Witherspoon) actions.

The Morning Show, created by screenwriter and former Hillary Clinton press secretary Jay Carson, is inspired by Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

It explores the power dynamics in the workplace between women and men, and women and women. Season 1 focused on Alex’s rivalry with field reporter Bradley as well as her fight to keep her job after her on-air partner of 15 years, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), is fired amidst sexual misconduct allegations.

In the trailer (watch below), we see Alex picking up the pieces after exposing the UBA network’s cover-up of the allegations and leaving the Morning Show. Despite the network’s attempts to draw Alex back to the show, she remains steadfast, though she doesn’t quite have the support of Bradley, who it appears is taking over the Morning Show co-host role.

Also returning for Season 2 are Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden. Crudup won an Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as UBA exec Cory Ellison in the first season, while Aniston picked up a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Joining the cast for season two are Greta Lee (Russian Doll) as tech world wunderkind Stella Bak, Ruairi O’Connor (The Spanish Princess) as YouTube star Ty Fitzgerald, Hasan Minhaj (The Daily Show) as the Morning Show’s newest member Eric Nomani, Holland Taylor (The Chair) as UBA chairwoman Cybil Richards, Tara Karsian (American Horror Story: 1984) as news producer Gayle Berman, Valeria Golino (Last Words) as documentary filmmaker Paola Lambruschini, and Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) as UBA news anchor Laura Peterson.

The Morning Show Season 2, premieres September 17, Apple TV+