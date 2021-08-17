‘Star Wars: Visions’: Disney+ Debuts Trailer and Reveals Voice Cast (VIDEO)

Disney+ has released the trailer and confirmed the Japanese and English dub voice casts for the upcoming animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions, which will tell new Star Wars stories through the singular style and tradition of Japanese anime.

The Lucasfilm-produced series will launch on the streamer on September 22 and will include nine animated shorts, which can all be viewed both with the original Japanese voice cast or the English dub cast. The trailer (watch below) gives fans their first look at the visual design of the project — if you’ve ever wanted to see lightsaber fights in anime-style, then you are in luck.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series,” said James Waugh, executive producer and Lucasfilm Vice President, Franchise Content & Strategy.

“Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation,” he continued. “Each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers.”

The English dub cast includes a who’s who of Hollywood actors, including Neil Patrick Harris, Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alison Brie, and David Harbour. There are also returning Stars Wars actors and talent new to the Star Wars universe.

Check out the full English dub voice cast for each episode below.

The Duel : Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief)

: Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief) Tatooine Rhapsody : Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (BobaFett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan)

: Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (BobaFett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan) The Twins : Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N)

: Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N) The Village Bride : Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku)

: Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku) The Ninth Jedi : Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin)

: Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin) T0-B1 : Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka)

: Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka) The Elder : David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder)

: David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder) Lop & Ocho : Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer)

: Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer) Akakiri: Henry Golding (Tsubaki), Jamie Chung (Misa), George Takei (Senshuu), Keone Young (Kamahachi), Lorraine Toussaint (Masago)

The studios behind the nine shorts include Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido, TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G.

Disney+ also announced the cast voicing the shorts in Japanese, which includes a multitude of veteran voice actors:

The Duel : Masaki Terasoma (Ronin), Akeno Watanabe (Bandit Leader), Yūko Sanpei (VillageChief)

: Masaki Terasoma (Ronin), Akeno Watanabe (Bandit Leader), Yūko Sanpei (VillageChief) Tatooine Rhapsody : Hiroyuki Yoshino (Jay), Kōusuke Gotō (Geezer), Akio Kaneda (Boba Fett), MasayoFujita (K-344), Anri Katsu (Lan)

: Hiroyuki Yoshino (Jay), Kōusuke Gotō (Geezer), Akio Kaneda (Boba Fett), MasayoFujita (K-344), Anri Katsu (Lan) The Twins : Junya Enoki (Karre), Ryoko Shiraishi (Am), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (B-20N)

: Junya Enoki (Karre), Ryoko Shiraishi (Am), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (B-20N) The Village Bride : Asami Seto (F), Megumi Han (Haru), Yūma Uchida (Asu), Takaya Kamikawa(Vaan), Yoshimitsu Shimoyama (Izuma), Mariya Ise (Saku)

: Asami Seto (F), Megumi Han (Haru), Yūma Uchida (Asu), Takaya Kamikawa(Vaan), Yoshimitsu Shimoyama (Izuma), Mariya Ise (Saku) The Ninth Jedi : Chinatsu Akasaki(Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Shin-ichiro Miki (Zhima), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Kazuya Nakai (Roden), Akio Ōtsuka, (Narrator), Daisuke Hirakawa (Hen Jin)

: Chinatsu Akasaki(Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Shin-ichiro Miki (Zhima), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Kazuya Nakai (Roden), Akio Ōtsuka, (Narrator), Daisuke Hirakawa (Hen Jin) T0-B1 : Masako Nozawa (T0-B1), Tsutomu Isobe (Mitaka)

: Masako Nozawa (T0-B1), Tsutomu Isobe (Mitaka) The Elder : Takaya Hashi (Tajin), Kenichi Ogata (The Elder), Yuichi Nakamura (Dan)

: Takaya Hashi (Tajin), Kenichi Ogata (The Elder), Yuichi Nakamura (Dan) Lop & Ocho : Seiran Kobayashi (Lop), Risa Shimizu (Ocho), Tadahisa Fujimura (Yasaburo),Taisuke Nakano (Imperial Officer)

: Seiran Kobayashi (Lop), Risa Shimizu (Ocho), Tadahisa Fujimura (Yasaburo),Taisuke Nakano (Imperial Officer) Akakiri: Yū Miyazaki (Tsubaki), Lynn (Misa), Chō (Senshuu), Wataru Takagi (Kamahachi),Yukari Nozawa (Masago)

Star Wars: Visions, September 22, Disney+