‘Star Wars: Visions’ Season 2 Trailer Revealed & ‘Bad Batch’ Renewed For Final Season

The Star Wars Celebration convention is still taking place in London and offering up a whole selection of treats, including the new trailer (watch below) for Season 2 of Star Wars: Visions, the popular Disney+ animated anthology series.

Set to debut on May 4 (aka Star Wars Day), the second season will see nine different animation studios bringing nine separate stories to life, from claymation epics to CGI light saber battles to anime-style adventures.

The animation studios that worked on Season 2 are El Guiri (Alma), the five-time Oscar-nominated Cartoon Saloon (Wolfmakers), Punkrobot (The Magical Night of Gaspar), Aardman (Wallace and Gromit), Studio Mir (Harley Quinn), Studio La Cachette (Primal), 88 Pictures (Trollhunters), D’Art Shtajio with Lucasfilm (Tephlon Funk), and Triggerfish (Snail and the Whale).

According to Variety, the episode titles for the second season are “Sith,” “Screecher’s Reach,” “In the Stars,” “I Am Your Mother,” “Journey to the Dark Head,” “The Spy Dancer,” “The Bandits of Golak,” “The Pit,” and “Aau’s Song.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Also, at the Star Wars Celebration, it was announced that fellow animated Disney+ series Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been renewed for a third — and final — season, to premiere sometime in 2024.

Created by Dave Filoni, The Bad Batch acts as a sequel and spin-off from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and follows a group of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations taking on daring mercenary missions in the aftermath of the Clone Wars.

According to TVLine, a short trailer for the third season aired during a panel at the Star Wars Celebration, revealing that both Clone Commander Wolffe (last seen in The Clone Wars) and bounty hunger Fennec Shand (last seen in The Bad Batch Season 1) are part of the farewell season.

Star Wars: Visions, Season 2, Premieres, May 4, 2023, Disney+

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Season 3, 2024, Disney+