‘The White Lotus’: Readers Predict Who Will Die in the Finale (POLL)

The White Lotus is nearing its Season 1 end at HBO and one big question still remains — who is going to die?

In the series premiere, Jake Lacy‘s Shane observes a coffin being loaded onto a plane as he departs from his Hawaiian honeymoon getaway. It’s unclear who is in the box though, and he appears to be sitting solo without his new bride Rachel.

As the tensions between families, staffers, and guests careen towards the concluding installment, we asked our readers to predict who they think will meet their untimely end. Could it be manager Armond (Murray Bartlett), pushed to the edge by The White Lotus guests? Or is Jennifer Coolidge‘s Tanya destined for more heartache with her newfound beau Greg (Jon Gries)?

Then there’s the concerning position that Paula’s (Brittany O’Grady) put herself in with Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and her wealthy family. Needless to say, the possibilities are endless and viewers are sharing a variety of opinions.

According to a reader poll posted on Monday, August 9 with 4,197 votes cast, most fans believe the victim is “someone else” with 598 votes (14%). Trailing closely behind at 14% as well are Paula, Greg, and Armond. Alexandra Daddario’s Rachel is also high up on the list of potential victims with 569 votes at 13%.

Following her is the contemplative teenager Quinn (Fred Hechinger) with 10% believing he’ll die before the show is over. Meanwhile, Tanya has pulled in 6% of the votes with a good chunk of viewers showing concern for the cooky character. Each pulling in 5%, viewers think it’s just as likely that a “character we haven’t met” and Olivia will die. Coming in at the bottom are couple Mark (Steve Zahn) and Nicole (Connie Britton) with him pulling in 4% and her a measly 1%.

So, what do you think of the results? Do you agree or disagree with the majority? Let us know in the comments, below, and don’t miss your chance to find out when The White Lotus finale airs on HBO Sunday, August 15.

The White Lotus, Season 1 Finale, Sunday, August 15, 9/8c, HBO