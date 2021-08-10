‘The White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Ahead of Finale

HBO’s The White Lotus is just days away from its Season 1 finale on Sunday, August 15, but it’s already gearing up for a second season.

Mike White‘s drama will officially return for Season 2, HBO announced on August 10. The social satire, set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, follows a variety of characters ranging from the guests vacationing there to the hard-working staff.

As the guests are pampered during a rejuvenating week in paradise, more complications arise, from personal secrets being outed to grief-filled excursions. The show’s stunning locale is juxtaposed with the dark workings going on within the resort.

For those looking to catch up before the Season 1 finale, you can catch up on HBO Max where every episode is currently streaming. Season 2 will leave behind the Hawaiian resort and instead follow vacationers at another White Lotus property.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming stated. “We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

White previously collaborated with HBO on the series Enlightened starring Laura Dern, the program ran for two seasons from 2011 to 2013. The White Lotus ranks among HBO Max’s top series currently and has achieved consistent audience growth each week since its debut on July 11.

White serves as creator, writer, and director as well as executive producer alongside David Bernad and Nick Hall with Mark Kamine serving as co-executive producer.

The White Lotus, Season 2, TBA, HBO