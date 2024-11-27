“We eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.” That seems to be the mantra for Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) and the doctors on his team in the new CBS drama.

The network has released a new trailer offering a look at what to expect from Watson, premiering following the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at approximately 10/9c (depending on post-game coverage). In addition to airing on CBS, the series will stream on Paramount+. It will begin airing in its regular time period, Sundays at 10/9c, on February 16.

“The story of our lives—who we are, where we came from—is written inside of us before we’re ever born,” Watson says in the trailer. “But everything has its breaking point.”

He tells the doctors on his staff, “Everyone who comes into this clinic is a mystery. Solve a mystery, save a life. You four are the smartest doctors I could find, but our patients don’t need doctors—our patients need detectives.”

And so he goes about treating his patients at The Holmes Clinic for Diagnostic Medicine like they’re cases. But he did have a life before this, with Sherlock Holmes, who died six months prior at the hands of Moriarty. “I was trying to help him. Sherlock didn’t have to die,” Watson says. The trailer appears to show Sherlock’s death as he goes over the (Reichenbach?) falls.

Watch the full trailer above for a look at some of the patients Watson and the others will be treating and much more.

Following his friend and partner’s death, Dr. John Watson resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. This medical show has a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries.

The series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes.

Watson, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 26, 2025, 10/9c, CBS (Time Period Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 2025, 10/9c)