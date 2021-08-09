Who’s Going to Die on ‘The White Lotus’? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus, Season 1, Episode 5, “The Lotus-Eaters.”]

The White Lotus continues to raise the tensions as Season 1’s biggest question remains unanswered heading into the finale on August 15.

In the show’s debut episode, a coffin is seen being boarded onto a plane and Jake Lacy‘s character Shane seems pretty touchy about the subject. The mystery of who could possibly be inside the coffin looms larger with each passing episode, and the finale is sure to provide some type of resolution, but who could it be?

Since Shane is seen in the airport alone, there’s some small possibility that it could be his new bride Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) who by the end of Episode 5 is clearly unhappy in her marriage. “I think I’ve made a terrible mistake,” she says to Shane in the episode’s final moments.

But considering the precarious positions that most characters have found themselves perched, the possibilities for whose dead body is in the coffin remains wide open. If you were holding your breath during Nicole (Connie Britton) and Mark’s (Steve Zahn) hotel room break-in, you wouldn’t be alone.

And the clear conflict between their daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and her “pal” Paula (Brittany O’Grady) over secrets and social standing feels anything but light and fluffy. Then there’s Olivia’s brother Quinn (Fred Hechinger) who is consistently overlooked by his family to the point of concern.

And what’s with Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) beau Greg (Jon Gries)? He’s got one hell of a cough that definitely makes demise a possibility. Then there’s Armond (Murray Bartlett) who continues to be driven mad by the resort’s guests as his behavior spirals out of control.

Who is going to die before the show concludes? Let us know what you think in the poll, below, and don’t miss The White Lotus finale on August 15.

