What We Know So Far About Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season

Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette came to a close on Monday, August 9, which means it’s time for her to pass the Bachelorette mantle to Michelle Young for the upcoming Season 18. After finishing as the runner-up on The Bachelor, she is setting off on her own journey to find love.

As new details about the season are slowly released, we’re rounding up everything we know about Michelle’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette, from who is hosting to the premiere date and more. Stay tuned as we update with additional details as the premiere gets closer!

What’s Michelle’s previous Bachelor journey?

Michelle is no stranger to Bachelor Nation fans, as she was the runner-up on Matt James’ Bachelor Season 25. Fellow Bachelorette Katie Thurston was also a contestant on that season, which has helped Michelle feel more confident stepping into the role. “I’m excited that I get to have somebody to bond over with this and share notes as we go. I really do think that this process works. When you can set down all these outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I’m just excited. I’m ready to get started,” she told Us Weekly.

On The Bachelor, Michelle was one of five new women to join the house mid-season in Episode 4. Though she and Matt quickly grew close, Michelle was thrown a curveball when Matt James sent her home before the final rose ceremony of the season, leaving her heartbroken. Luckily, her journey to find love is only just beginning.

How old is Michelle?

Though she was 27 years old while competing on Matt’s Bachelor season, Michelle is now 28, having celebrated her birthday in June.

What does Michelle do for a job?

Michelle is a kindergarten teacher and former Division 1 college basketball player from Edina, Minnesota.

When does Season 18 premiere?

A promo that aired during the Season 17 finale confirmed that the new season will premiere on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC, differing from the current season’s Monday release schedule. Fans will have to wait a few months for the show’s return, but the new season of Bachelor in Paradise is just around the corner, kicking off on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c after an almost two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Who is hosting Bachelorette Season 18?

Longtime Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison stepped down from hosting duties after receiving backlash for defending Matt James’ contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racist social media past. Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe stepped up to host Season 17 of the series and were met with mostly positive reviews.

The duo will return to host Season 18 and help Young find her “Mr. Right.” “I feel like we gotta go help Michelle,” said Adams in the Season 17 finale. “Michelle, we’re coming, baby!” the pair yelled in excitement.

Who are Michelle’s Bachelorette contestants?

ABC announced 35 of Michelle’s potential contestants, with the possibility for more men to be added before the official roster is revealed. The announced list features a range of men between the ages of 25 to 38 from different parts of the U.S. and Canada, as well as contestants from the Dominican Republic, Argentina, and Jamaica. Which one of these men will capture Young’s heart? We will have to wait and see!

The Bachelorette, Season 18 Premiere, Tuesday, October 19, ABC