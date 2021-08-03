Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe To Co-Host ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will once again be handling co-hosting duties for the upcoming 18th season of The Bachelorette.

The two former Bachelorette leads are currently co-hosting Season 17, headlined by Katie Thurston, which is set to conclude later this month. Next season will see Michelle Young step into the role of Bachelorette; Young first appeared alongside Thurston on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year.

Adams and Bristowe took over the hosting gig after longtime host Chris Harrison stepped away from the franchise in February. Harrison had come under fire for comments he made defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell amid racism allegations. He later apologized and officially exited the show in June with an alleged $9 million payout from ABC and Warner Horizon.

“We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season,” Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment told People at the time.

“As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks,” the statement continued. “These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

Production on Season 18 of The Bachelorette has recently started, according to Variety. Adams and Bristowe, along with other cast and crew, have been quarantined on-site for around a week. The season is scheduled to premiere this fall on ABC.

The Bachelorette, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC