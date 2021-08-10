‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 7: ABC Reveals Sizzling First Look Featuring David Spade & More (VIDEO)

The pandemic put Bachelor in Paradise on ice for two years, but a new season is just around the corner, and it promises to be “bigger, bolder, and sexier” than ever.

Fans were given a sneak peek (watch below) of the upcoming installment following the finale of The Bachelorette on Monday night, and it’s safe to say this season is going to be a star-studded affair. The new trailer featured the first look at this season’s rotating roster of celebrity guest hosts, including Lil Jon, David Spade, Lance Bass, and Tituss Burgess. “The guys are good looking, the girls are good looking, and I’m the host,” says Spade.

The trailer begins happy and upbeat, teasing relationships between Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, and Kenny Braasch and Bachelor alum Demi Burnett. This, of course, quickly descends into drama, especially after the return of past contestants Becca Kufrin, Kendall Long, and Thomas Jacobs.

“This could be the most dramatic Bachelor in Paradise ever,” the voiceover states as we see multiple people in tears, verbal spats, heated exchanges on the beach, and a cake being thrown into a bonfire.

The other hopefuls looking for another shot at love this season are Aaron Clancy, Brendan Morais, Connor Brennan, Deandra Kanu, Ivan Hall, James Bonsall, Jessenia Cruz, Karl Smith, Kelsey Weier, Mari Pepin-Solis, Maurissa Gunn, Natasha Parker, Serena Chew, Tahzjuan Hawkins, Tammy Ly, Tre Cooper, Victoria Larson and Victoria Paul.

Bachelorette alum Wells Adams is back for the new season with an increased role. Not only will he be tending the bar as usual, but he will also serve as “master of ceremonies” for eliminations and rose ceremonies.

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 7, Premiere, August 16, ABC.