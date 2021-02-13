Chris Harrison to Step Away From ‘Bachelor’ Franchise for ‘Excusing Historical Racism’

The longtime host of the Bachelor franchise, Chris Harrison, announced on Instagram that he is “stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special.”

Harrison had apologized after defending Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after pictures from 2018 were posted to social media showing the 24-year-old graphic designer from Georgia at an “Antebellum plantation-themed ball.” She has also liked Confederate flag-related Tik Toks.

Harrison, who suggested that Kirkconnell was entitled to “a little grace, a little understanding” and “a little compassion,” was roundly criticized for his remarks.

Harrison’s post also notes that he is “dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before. I want to ensure our cast and crew members, to my friends, colleagues, and our fans: this is not just a moment, but a commitment to much greater understanding that I will actively make every day.”

