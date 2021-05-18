When Will Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season Premiere?

ABC is sticking with its plan for its two seasons of The Bachelorette in 2021. Katie Thurston’s Season 17 is already set to premiere on June 7, and the network has now confirmed that Michelle Young’s Season 18 will air in the fall as it originally said when these next Bachelorettes were announced.

While unveiling its fall 2021 schedule, ABC set The Bachelorette for the 8/7c slot on Tuesdays. It will be followed by the new drama Queens at 10/9c. (Big Sky, after airing in that slot, is moving to Thursdays for Season 2.)

Bachelor Nation fans met both Michelle and Katie during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor; Michelle was one of the late arrivals and won over both Matt and the audience with her smile and sense of humor. Matt chose Rachael Kirkconnell at the end of the season, with Michelle the runner-up. “You taught me a lot about relationships, what I’m looking for and what I’m not looking for,” Michelle told Matt during the After the Final Rose special.

Michelle is a former Division I college basketball player and a kindergarten teacher who focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders. (The two 2021 seasons of The Bachelorette are filming back-to-back due to Michelle’s work schedule.)

The 28-year-old “has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place,” ABC’s description reads. “She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.”

The Bachelorette, Season 18, Fall 2021, ABC