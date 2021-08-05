‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Set for Comeback With Final Film on Roku

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is reportedly eyeing a return following its cancellation at NBC earlier this year.

The musical dramedy could potentially resume in the form of a wrap-up movie, allowing fans closure following a major cliffhanger. Don’t expect the return to take place on the network though as the movie is said to be landing on The Roku Channel.

According to TV Line, the two-hour tv movie would potentially debut over the holidays with the possibility of additional episode orders depending on the success of the wrap-up film. Deals with the cast are still underway.

As fans of the series know, Season 2 concluded with one game-changing cliffhanger in which roles between Zoey (Jane Levy) and Max (Skylar Astin) were reversed with him hearing her “heart song.” The show centered on Zoey who, after a routine medical test, begins hearing people’s inner feelings in the form of big musical numbers.

Debuting in 2020, the series ran for 25 episodes on the network before NBC canceled it. For a brief time, there was hope that the series might find life on NBC’s streamer, Peacock, but that didn’t happen. Thankfully, The Roku Channel might be able to deliver should this reported deal go through.

Zoey’s has garnered a passionate fanbase in the years it has been on-air and in a recent reader poll, it was the canceled show voted third-most by viewers who wanted to see it return to TV. Created by Austin Winsberg, the series featured stars including Levy, Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Alex Newell, and Mary Steenburgen among others.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Streaming now, Hulu