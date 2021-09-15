11 Musical Series (Old and New) to Check Out

Comedies and dramas may dominate the television landscape, but both genres get a little better when there’s music involved.

Whether you’re revisiting an old favorite like Glee or Smash, or digging into something new such as Peacock’s Girls5eva, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon!, or Fox’s upcoming series The Big Leap there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re rounding up some of the greatest musical shows past, present, and future.

schmigadoon cecily strong keegan michael key
Apple TV+

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+’s pastel-colored comedy from executive producer Lorne Michaels features Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple who find themselves transported through space and time into the titular town whose inhabitants behave as though they live within a 1940s musical. The show is sure to strike a chord with Broadway enthusiasts with Aaron Tveit and Kristin Chenoweth among its ranks. Streaming now

Girls5eva cast peacock
Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Girls5eva (Peacock)

This hilarious comedy from Meredith Scardino and executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock features a star-studded cast and some seriously funny original tunes. The story follows Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Summer (Busy Philipps), and Gloria (Paula Pell), as they attempt to make a musical comeback after one of their girl band tunes is samples by a hip new rapper. It’s every bit as fabulous as it sounds. Streaming now

zoey's playlist skylar astin jane levy
Michael Courtney/NBC/Lionsgate

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Peacock/Hulu)

A sweet and emotional journey, this short-lived NBC series starring Jane Levy as the titular Zoey follows her journey as she copes with the newfound ability to hear people’s inner thoughts through songs. Whether it’s the fantastic choreography, catchy tunes, or Zoey’s relationships, both familial and romantic, there’s more than enough drama to rope you into this underrated series. Streaming now

Little Voice Brittany O'Grady Colton Ryan
Apple TV+

Little Voice (Apple TV+)

Co-created by Waitress duo Jessie Nelson and Sara Bareilles, the overlooked musical drama about New York City-dwelling singer-songwriter Bess (Brittany O’Grady) is worth a watch. Along with chronicling romances and friendships, the series also delivers a sweet sibling bond between Bess and her brother Louie (Kevin Valdez) as she does her best to make her voice heard. Streaming now

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rachel Bloom
Michael Desmond/©The CW Network/courtesy Everett Collection

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Netflix)

The former CW series earned star Rachel Bloom a Golden Globe in 2016 for her leading performance as Rebecca, a woman who abandons her career and life in New York to follow an ex across the country to California. The Emmy-winning comedy is littered with showstopping musical performances throughout its four-season run. Streaming now

Glee Lea Michel Chris colfer
Beth Dubber/TM and Copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved./courtesy Everett Collection

Glee (Netflix/Amazon Prime Video)

Ryan Murphy‘s Fox hit launched the TV careers of now-household names like Lea Michele, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, and Naya Rivera. While the series didn’t feature many original tunes over its six-year run, Glee became a pop-culture mainstay not long after its 2009 premiere. If you love musicals and have yet to dive in, this is your show. Streaming now

high school musical the musical the series olivia rodrigo
Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Disney+ has revived the Wildcat spirit with its series which follows the students who attend class at the high school where the Disney Channel movies starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were filmed. Get your head back in the game with these new stars who are tasked with staging their own production of the musical based on the movies. The show is also responsible for making up-and-coming superstar Olivia Rodrigo a household name. Streaming now

empire cast taraji p henson terence howard
Chuck Hodes/©Fox/courtesy Everett Collection

Empire (Hulu)

Fox’s former hit drama may not have ended on the highest of notes, but when it debuted, Empire drew in millions of viewers with its story about the Lyon family’s musical dynasty. Featuring several original tracks, the show made an impact on TV and in music during its run. Plus, Taraji P. Henson‘s Cookie Lyon is reason enough to tune in. Streaming now

star cast fox
Wilford Harewood/©Fox/courtesy Everett Collection

Star (Hulu)

Set within the same universe as Empire, this drama from Lee Daniels centers around a trio of Atlanta-based women who form a girl group. Similar to Empire, the series featured many original tracks and focused a lot on the women’s performances together.

Smash Megan Hilty Katherine McPhee
Will Hart/©NBC/courtesy Everett Collection

Smash (Amazon Prime Video)

A cult hit, this former NBC series only aired for two seasons but has continued to live on in the hearts of fans from around the world. The show followed the backstage drama as a team prepares to put on a Broadway musical about the life of Marylin Monroe. Among the series’ star-studded cast are Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, and a pre-Hamilton Leslie Odom Jr. Streaming now

The Big Leap Fox Ser Darius Blain and Simone Recasner
Sandy Morris/FOX

The Big Leap (Fox)

In a world of song and dance, this new drama relies more on the moves than songs. Still, The Big Leap brings plenty of heart to the table as down-on-their-luck individuals from all backgrounds come together for a dance competition helmed by producer Nick Blackburn (played by Scott Foley). Series Premiere, Monday, September 20, 9/8c

