11 Musical Series (Old and New) to Check Out
Comedies and dramas may dominate the television landscape, but both genres get a little better when there’s music involved.
Whether you’re revisiting an old favorite like Glee or Smash, or digging into something new such as Peacock’s Girls5eva, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon!, or Fox’s upcoming series The Big Leap there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re rounding up some of the greatest musical shows past, present, and future.
