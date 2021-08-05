Julia Stiles, Jordan Gavaris and Madison Shamoun to Star In Amazon Comedy ‘The Lake’

Julia Stiles (Dexter), Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black), and Madison Shamoun (Black-ish) are set to star in The Lake, the first scripted Canadian Amazon Original series coming to Prime Video in 2022.

The half-hour comedy series follows Justin (Gavaris), who returns home from living abroad after breaking up with his long-term partner in hopes of reconnecting with the biological daughter he gave up for adoption in his teens. But, despite dreams of bonding with his city-loving daughter Billie (Shamoun) at the picturesque lake from his childhood, his plans are scuppered when he finds his father left the family cottage to his “picture-perfect” stepsister, Maisy-May (Stiles).

In addition, the cast also includes Jon Dore (Funny As Hell), Carolyn Scott (Goosebumps), Natalie Lisinka (The Expanse), Travis Nelson (Tucker and Dale vs Evil) and Declan Whaley (Criminal Minds).

The Lake is written and executive produced by Julian Doucet (Killjoys) alongside Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence, who executive produce for Amaze. The series is scheduled to film in northern Ontario from August to September, according to Deadline.

“We are thrilled to bring together this incredible cast and creative team for our first scripted Canadian comedy series,” said Christina Wayne, Head of Canadian Originals at Amazon Studios. “It’s a show that will push boundaries and celebrate broken characters trying to hold it all together against one of the most picturesque settings – cottage country.”

Souther and Lawrence added: “We were inspired by the summers we spent on the lake, which is the basis of the concept that we brought to Amazon. We’re excited and really looking forward to working with this incredibly talented and diverse cast and proud to have Jordan in this central role that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community in this series.”

Prime Video has made a recent push in its output of Canadian content, with The Lake marking the fourth announced Canadian Amazon Original series overall. The streamer previously announced a revival of the cult sketch comedy series The Kids in the Hall, docuseries All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the comedy-variety series LOL: Last One Laughing Canada.

The Lake, TBA, Prime Video