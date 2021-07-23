Amazon Sets ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Premiere Date

Some things can’t be left in the past — especially a secret involving a death.

A new group of teenagers is in for some trouble in Amazon Prime Video’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, its upcoming take on the 1997 horror movie of the same name (pictured above). Thanks to its panel at [email protected], we now know when it’ll be dropping on the streaming service: October 2021. That’s just in time for Halloween — how perfect is that?

The series, based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, “honors the same chilling premise” as the original movie, the logline promises. “In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.”

“Even if you’ve never read the novel or seen the movie, that title just sticks with everyone. It gives you that pit of your stomach fear because I think on some level, everyone has done something that they don’t want other people to know about,” writer and executive producer Sara Goodman said during the panel. “For me, the opportunity to do a show where everyone is guilty of something could not be more appealing.”

While you don’t have to be familiar with what came before, “for fans of the film, there will be blood. I put little Easter eggs through the season for those die-hard fans … within scenes that it felt like it could be a natural part of the scene, we let our characters do our versions of it,” she added. The eight episodes explore the characters “who are not just running from a stalker. They also are having relationships and they’re having issues with their families and they’re dealing with their real lives. … There’s more than just the mystery of who’s after them. It’s very much a mystery of who they really are.”

The characters are “really layered,” she continued. “The cast is very much representative of those deeper-layered characters, and so is the story. Every episode goes really much deeper into the characters. Every episode has a different point of view of what happened that night before the accident, so every episode reveals more about the characters and will make it much harder to figure out who’s really after them.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom, and Bill Heck.

Joining Goodman as executive producers are Shay Hatten, Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, James Wan, Rob Hackett, and Michael Clear. Craig Macneill will serve as director and executive producer for the first episode.

I Know What You Did Last Summer, Series Premiere, October 2021, Amazon Prime Video