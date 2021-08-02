‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Sets Amazon Debut & Unveils First Look

The Lord of the Rings fans are getting their first look at Amazon’s highly anticipated series in a first-look photo released by the streamer.

The epic drama will officially arrive beginning Friday, September 2, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes dropping on a weekly basis. Filming for Season 1 of the show has officially wrapped in New Zealand. Along with announcing the premiere date, Amazon also gave viewers their first look with a new image, seen in its entirety, below.

Set to stream in 240 countries and territories, The Lord of the Rings series brings to screens for the first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. The story begins in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books. The upcoming series follows a large ensemble cast comprised of characters old and new as they confront the re-emergence of evil on Middle-earth.

Among the ensemble are stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

“The journey begins September 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original The Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios in a statement. “I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

The Lord of the Rings series is led by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay who executive produce alongside Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. The show is co-executive produced by Wayne Che Yip, director Charlotte Brändström, and produced by Christopher Newman.

The Lord of the Rings, Series Premiere, Friday, September 22, 2022, Amazon Prime Video