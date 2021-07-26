‘Good Girls’: 5 Big Questions We Still Need Answered

Good Girls Season 4 Annie Ruby Beth
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Good Girls, Season 4, Episodes 15 & 16, “We’re Even” & “Nevada.”]

Good Girls fans were left in the lurch when NBC unexpectedly axed the series during its fourth and now final season.

As with any cancellation, feelings about unsatisfying endings are always hard, but the biggest frustration revolves around unanswered questions. Whether it’s what’s in store for favorite characters, in this case, Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta), and Annie (Mae Whitman), or the shifting dynamics.

Below, we’re breaking down some of the biggest questions that should have been answered before Good Girls ended.

Good Girls Season 4 Christina Hendricks Matthew Lillard
Is Dean Really Done with Beth?

By the end of the show, it seemed like Dean (Matthew Lillard) and Beth were on the same page that it was over between them, but what does that future look like? Would they finally get divorced? It’s something fans have wanted for some time and an answer that was likely to come in a non-existent Season 5.

Good Girls Season 4 Manny Montana Christina Hendricks Beth Rio
What Does Beth in Charge of Rio Look Like?

Viewers who enjoy the dynamic between Beth and Rio (Manny Montana) were given a big cliffhanger in the finale as their power dynamic shifted in her favor. It’s a moment that is somewhat fitting for an ending, but it would have been nice to see how that would play out over time.

Good Girls Season 4 Annie Mae Whitman
What Is Going to Happen to Annie?

In the finale, Annie was taken away in cuffs, seemingly taking the fall for the gun which killed Lucy (Charlyne Yi). But would she remain imprisoned? We find it hard to believe that Beth would allow her sister to rot away in jail but it’s definitely a loose end that would have been better off resolved.

Good Girls Season 4 Reno Wilson Retta
Did Ruby Follow Her Family West?

Ruby’s husband Stan (Reno Wilson) gave her an ultimatum to choose which family she wants to stand by in the finale. Would she leave her ladies in order to support her kids and husband? After she was seen packing a bag, it appeared that she was opting for her kids, but since we never see her go it remains a mystery.

good girls season 4
What Other Trouble Awaits?

Criminals and law enforcement go hand-in-hand usually, which makes Beth, Ruby and Annie’s futures precarious at best. While Annie is presumably in prison, there’s no conclusion as to what trouble Beth and Ruby might face for their exploits. Are they just free and clear? It’s a question that lingers long after the finale.

