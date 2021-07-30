‘The Crown’ Unveils Imelda Staunton’s Queen Elizabeth II in Season 5 First Look

All hail the final Queen! Netflix is giving fans their first glimpse of Imelda Staunton‘s Elizabeth II in a new photo for The Crown‘s forthcoming fifth season.

The drama from Peter Morgan is entering its third phase as Staunton takes up the role previously held by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman. Filming for the latest chapter reportedly began this month in the U.K. as the acclaimed series gets underway on its penultimate season.

In a tweet posted by The Crown‘s Twitter profile, the photo of Staunton was captioned, “An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton.” It’s clear by her appearance that the Queen has entered her next phase of life, ditching Colman’s brown locks for a curly gray do.

While this is the only glimpse of Season 5 for now, fans can look surely look forward to more in the future as the rest of the royals undergo the traditional casting switch. Joining Staunton in Season 5 are Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana among others.

Currently appearing in Apple TV+’s Trying, Staunton’s best known for her roles in the Harry Potter films, Vera Drake, and Pride. Season 4 of The Crown is currently nominated for 24 Emmys at the upcoming 73rd annual ceremony, tying with Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

