Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ to Begin Filming in July, and Fans Are Royally Excited

Itching for the continuation of TV’s finest royal drama? Well, keep calm and carry on…until July that is. According to a recent report from Variety, Season 5 of The Crownwill begin production starting July 2021.

Expect some new faces, as this season will usher in a completely new cast: Elizabeth Debicki as the iconic Princess Diana; Dominic West playing Prince Charles; Imelda Staunton as the Queen; and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Because the series will conclude with Season 6, Debicki, West, and the rest of the new additions will serve as The Crown’s final cast of characters.

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has halted the production schedules of TV series everywhere, with Season 4 of The Crown wrapping production early back in March 2020. However, according to Variety, Elstree Studios, where the series is filmed, is beginning to usher in crew members and hopes things will be running smoothly as it enforces strict COVID protocols.

Season 4, with its cast including Olivia Coleman (the Queen), Emma Corrin, (Princess Diana), and Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher), received numerous accolades, taking home awards at the Golden Globes, SAG, and Critics Choice ceremonies. It’s safe to say that fans of The Crown are eager to see what comes next as the series begins to explore the early 1990s in Season 5.

Fans of the series took to social media to express their excitement at the news of this royal return.

‘THE CROWN’ Season 5 will begin filming in July with a whole new cast including… – Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana – Dominic West as Prince Charles – Imelda Staunton as the Queen – Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. (Source: https://t.co/2sHS1W1NkR) pic.twitter.com/sj4MKOtTgb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 7, 2021

I definitely will! She has that smile down to the T! I can’t wait to see #ElizabethDebicki as Princess Diana in the upcoming season 5 of @TheCrownNetflix! #TheCrownhttps://t.co/Sp7rDhKWqopic.twitter.com/Pg9QTsSQCq — Avia Knighten (@AviaKnighten) April 5, 2021

The Crown, Seasons 1-4, Streaming now, Netflix